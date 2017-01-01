|
As the guiding force of NYC’s Victory Dance Project, Amy Jordan brings a lot to the table ... strengths, resiliency, and a thirst for celebrating dance and its impact on her life.
Dancer Angela Henderson didn’t waste time. She did her job market homework. Using A4D, she collected every tool she needed for launching her career in the pop world.
Gregory Osborne often books jobs through an agent, but that doesn’t prevent him from exploring other options on his own. He’s a serious player. This video proves it.
A4D Is About More Than ‘Jobs And Auditions.’
It’s a Vibrant Community Where We Become Faster,
Better, And More Productive Versions Of Ourselves.
Today…A4Ders and working pros are openly sharing the gains they're making in the workplace. As a dancer myself, I experienced a decent share of them. Here’s three.
Grover Dale encourages dancers at a LA Workshop to take control of their careers reminding them they are in control of their own destiny.