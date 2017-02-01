A4D Is About More Than ‘Jobs And Auditions.’
It’s a Vibrant Community Where We Become Faster,
Better, And More Productive Versions Of Ourselves.
Here's the latest free content!
Celebrate Gains Dancers Are Making
Today…A4Ders and working pros are openly sharing the gains they're making in the workplace. As a dancer myself, I experienced a decent share of them. Here’s three.
Up Your Job Game
WATCH THIS VIDEO
Grover Dale encourages dancers at a LA Workshop to take control of their careers reminding them they are in control of their own destiny.